STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford will be returning for a sixth season.
The Nittany Lions quarterback announced via Twitter that he will be returning to play out his final season of eligibility in State College. This extra year Clifford and many other athletes earned was due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
Clifford is a three year starter under James Franklin. He mentions in his tweet how grateful he is to apart of the Penn State family.
The Nittany Lions end their season against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.
