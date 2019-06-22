Sports

Clippers clobber IronPigs, 14-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 14-0 on Friday night at Huntington Park in the opener of the weekend series between the two teams. It is the third time Lehigh Valley was shutout this season as they dropped to 33-37 this year.

The Clippers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first frame and never looked back from there. They played five more runs in the fifth inning which really broke the game open. The lone bright spot, offensively, for the IronPigs was Deivy Grullon who has the only IronPig with multiple hits.

On the mound, the Pigs were search for answers. The team sent seven different pitchers to the mound, including infielder Ali Castillo. He was the lone IronPigs pitcher on Friday to not allow a run.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

