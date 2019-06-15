Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Columbus Clippers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 13-6 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. After the loss, the Pigs dropped to 32-32 this season. The Clippers jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back.

That advantage grew to 10-0 before Lehigh Valley plated its first run in the second frame with a bases loaded walk. A two-run single by Jose Antequera in the fourth inning made it 10-3 and the Pigs got it to 10-6, but not closer than that in the series-opening loss.

The two teams play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.