Sports

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Columbus Clippers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 13-6 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. After the loss, the Pigs dropped to 32-32 this season. The Clippers jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back.

That advantage grew to 10-0 before Lehigh Valley plated its first run in the second frame with a bases loaded walk. A two-run single by Jose Antequera in the fourth inning made it 10-3 and the Pigs got it to 10-6, but not closer than that in the series-opening loss.

The two teams play on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

New Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

Souderton wins state baseball title

Souderton wins state baseball title

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

New Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges
KFMB via CNN

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win
Getty Images

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win

Italy ends nearly 30-year drought at World Cup, joins England in round of 16
Getty Images

Italy ends nearly 30-year drought at World Cup, joins England in round of 16

Jordan Spieth calls out his caddie on national TV
Getty Images

Jordan Spieth calls out his caddie on national TV

'Japanese Babe Ruth' made baseball history last night
Getty Images

'Japanese Babe Ruth' made baseball history last night

Shooting suspect claims David Ortiz wasn't his intended target

Shooting suspect claims David Ortiz wasn't his intended target