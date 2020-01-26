OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Shipley started the Hoop Group Showcase off with a overtime thriller, Shipley would get the better of the Trojans in the OT period winning 65-63.
The Trojans hosted the 24th annual Hoop Group Showcase on Sunday afternoon. A matter of two clutch baskets by Shipley would take down the Trojans. Parkland managed a last second heave but came up short.
Parkland held a 4 point lead heading into the fourth, and led late in the game before a Shipley shot tied the game to send it into overtime.