PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - When you're one of the final two teams standing at the end of the NFL season, chances are a coach or two will be plucked from your team. No exception for the Philadelphia Eagles who lost their offensive and defensive coordinators.
Following the Super Bowl, Shane Steichen took over the head coaching position in Indianapolis, while Jonathan Gannon stayed in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.
Both of those changes look to have little impact on the reigning NFC champs.
Offensively, things won't be any less different than they've been for the past two seasons.
"We're running the same offense we have for the last two years. it's just a different guy calling the plays" head coach Nick Sirriani told the media on Wednesday.
Brian Johnson is the new offensive coordinator for the Eagles, having spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach. Johnson has a past relationship with Jalen Hurts, adding to the ease in transition.
Hurts understanding that there is still work to be done even with the familiarity.
"it's a new journey. Obviously we have a ton of familiarity but we still have to understand that, we come here first day, we're trying to set the foundation of what the team will be"
The offensive side of the ball didn't see much turnover during the offseason, another factor adding to the ease in transition from one play caller to another.
"Brian's stepped right in and he's communicating from the receivers, the tight ends, to the o line" veteran center Jason Kelce said during his media availability session.
With the core group of contributors coming back in 2023, it makes everyone's job easier. Wide receiver AJ Brown commenting on the importance of that group sticking together.
"When you have your main core guys and the leaders on this team. i'm glad they stayed around, it just helps the offense out, there's always room for improvement. it's a great thing to have familiar faces
It's a group that is feeling good heading into 2023, hopeful to make more big plays and another deep run into February.