Coatesville, Becahi lead preseason Big Ticket rankings
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Week 0 of the 2019 high school football season is set to begin on Friday night. Leading up to kick-off the preseason Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday evening. Coatesville sits atop the large school rankings and Bethlehem Catholic leads all small schools.
Here is the complete top 25:
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. COATESVILLE
2. FREEDOM
3. NORTH PENN
4. DOWNINGTOWN WEST
5. WILSON WL
6. PARKLAND
7. DOWNINGTOWN EAST
8. EMMAUS
9. UPPER DUBLIN
10. NAZARETH
11. SPRING-FORD
12. NESHAMINY
13. GOVERNOR MIFFLIN
14. EASTON
15. EXETER
---
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. BECAHI
2. BERKS CATHOLIC
3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL
4. WYOMISSING
5. NORTHWESTERN
6. NOTRE DAME GP
7. TAMAQUA
8. SAUCON VALLEY
9. CONRAD WEISER
10. POPE JOHN PAUL II