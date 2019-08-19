Coatesville, Becahi lead preseason Big Ticket rankings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Week 0 of the 2019 high school football season is set to begin on Friday night. Leading up to kick-off the preseason Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday evening. Coatesville sits atop the large school rankings and Bethlehem Catholic leads all small schools.

Here is the complete top 25:

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1. COATESVILLE

2. FREEDOM

3. NORTH PENN

4. DOWNINGTOWN WEST

5. WILSON WL

6. PARKLAND

7. DOWNINGTOWN EAST

8. EMMAUS

9. UPPER DUBLIN

10. NAZARETH

11. SPRING-FORD

12. NESHAMINY

13. GOVERNOR MIFFLIN

14. EASTON

15. EXETER

---

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. BECAHI

2. BERKS CATHOLIC

3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL

4. WYOMISSING

5. NORTHWESTERN

6. NOTRE DAME GP

7. TAMAQUA

8. SAUCON VALLEY

9. CONRAD WEISER

10. POPE JOHN PAUL II