ALLENTOWN - With the IronPigs out of town, Coca-Cola Park was the scene for the DeVonta Smith Celebrity Softball Game on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay and Dallas Goedert were among the luminaries as well as some rivals such as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. New Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was the winner of the pregame home run derby.
"BG (Brandon Graham) was telling me last night about how they used to have training camps here," Smith said. "He was like, this is probably the best location you could have got it, just with everybody always being around here during that time. Being from where I'm from, being able to give back in the community and doing whatever you can help people, that means a lot to a lot of people."
Team Smith won the game 13-12 over Team Parsons on a walkoff home run from Jalen Hurts.