ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Minor League Baseball recently announced a list of the most affordable Triple-A ballparks. Coming in at number five on the list was Coca-Cola Park.
The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs average cost of a gameday experience for a family came in at $73.80, while the average cost for Triple-A this season is $99. The average cost in all of MiLB is $91.15.
Coca-Cola Park's ranking in all of MiLB comes in at 22nd out of 120 affiliated teams in the league.
Some of the data taken into account for this study, a hot dog at CCP costs $2.95, the sixth lowest in MiLB. Other costs taken into account - ticket prices, soda, beer and parking - all ranked within the top 25% of MiLB.
This data was sourced by Major League Baseball from MiLB teams via the leagues annual Fan Cost survey. These averages are all based on a family of four attending a game while purchasing - two adult tickets, two child tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and one parked car.