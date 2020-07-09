ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Coca-Cola Park is set to host the final few games of local high school baseball and softball tournaments in the coming weeks. The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will hold the semi-finals and finals for both tournaments.
Following the cancellation of the PIAA spring sports season due to COVID-19, tournaments featuring local high school and baseball teams each were organized to give teams a chance to play this year. The tournaments are especially meaningful for the seniors, who otherwise wouldn't have gotten to play in their final year with their team.
The softball tournament will be first, with the semifinals and championships set for July 16. Then the baseball tournament will wind down next month, with the semifinals on August 9 and the title game on August 10.
Masks will be required for those in attendance while entering and walking around the ballpark. They will not be required while sitting in an assigned seat.