ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Coca-Cola Park will play host to high school football fans around the Lehigh Valley this season using their giant video board to show games.
Fans will be able to attend in a socially distanced fashion to cheer on their schools from afar. The watch party schedule is contingent upon the lineup that Service Electric has set to show games this season.
Tickets for these watch parties will be $5 per person and can be purchased online. Food and beverage will also be available once inside the stadium. The IronPigs encourage all guests to follow PA Health and Safety guidelines wearing masks around the park until they get to their seats.
Gates will open an hour before kickoff for these events. The first game to be broadcast will be next Friday night, September 18th between Whitehall and Central Catholic.