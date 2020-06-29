Coca-Cola Park will host the Philadelphia Phillies taxi squad workouts during the 2020 MLB regular season. Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said in a virtual press conference on Monday that the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs is where the rest of the team's 60-man roster, that is not on the 30-man active roster, will work out during the season.
Those players will be eligible to be called up to the big leagues, if needed, to take a roster spot.
The roster will start at a 30-man limit and then drop to 28 players after the first two weeks and then decrease to 26 after another two weeks of play.