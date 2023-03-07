BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Men's lacrosse taking to the windy conditions at Lehigh, the Mountain Hawks holding on for the, 14-13 win over Binghamton.
Lehigh jumped out to a commanding, 8-1 lead thanks in part to Justin Tiernan who finished with a hat-trick. Lead goal scorer though for the Mountain Hawks, Scott Cole, who netted six in the first half, seven total for the game.
The Bearcats would outscore Lehigh, 12-6 from that opening lead. Lehigh improves to, 4-1 on the season, while Binghamton suffers just its second loss, 4-2.