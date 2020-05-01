Daryl Coleman of Southern Lehigh and Mason Barnes of Pottsville were selected for the Pennsylvania Sports Writers 5A all-state boys' basketball team, which was released on Friday. Both players earned spots on the third-team at the 5A level.
Coleman averaged 19 points per game and over six rebounds per contest. He helped the Spartans repeat as Colonial League champions and capture the District 11 title.
Barnes helped Pottsville be one of the leading team's in the Schuylkill League and qualify for the District 11 playoffs. He committed to play at DeSales at the collegiate level.