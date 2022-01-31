EASTON, Pa. - Visiting Colgate scored the first nine points of the game and went on to a 72-61 wire-to-wire victory over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center.
Jack Ferguson led all scorers with 19 points and Tucker Richardson added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (9-11, 5-2).
Lafayette junior Neal Quinn had another double-double finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Leo O'Boyle and Kyle Jenkins also reached double figures in scoring with 13 and 12, respectively.
The Leopards (5-14, 2-6) have lost three straight and will try to get untracked when they host American on Wednesday.