The 6-seed Lafayette basketball team lost Wednesday night to top-seed Colgate University in the Patriot League men's basketball championship game.
The final score was 79-61.
Before Wednesday's game, Lafayette lost their last four games of the season before ripping off two wins in the Patriot League Tournament, one over rival Lehigh in the quarterfinals and the second against American in Sunday's semifinals.
The Leopards went just 11-22 in the regular season. If they would have won this game, they'd not only have won the league, but they'd have advanced to the NCAA Tournament as the Patriot League's automatic qualifier.
Their 22 losses would have been the most ever for an NCAA tournament team.
Colgate is the recent juggernaut - capturing their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, and fourth in the last five years.
Heading into halftime the Leopards found themselves with quiet the mountain to climb, trailing by 17. Second half, the Leopards trying to hang close but to no avail.
Josh Rivera would lead the way for the Leopards with 13 points in the effort. They would shot just 5-of-32 from three on the night.