#18 Kutztown 35, Lock Haven 12. No. 18 Kutztown defeated Lock Haven 35-12 as the Golden Bears improved to 7-0 this season with the road win. Four different KU players recorded rushing touchdowns in the victory. Kutztown's defense also forced three turnovers as well.
The Golden Bears return home next Saturday to host Shippensburg at 2:05 p.m.
Stevenson 55, Albright 7. Albright fell 55-7 to Stevenson in a MAC football game on Saturday afternoon. The Lions are now 0-6 this season after Saturday's setback. The game was tied at seven at halftime before Stevenson scored 48 unanswered points in the second half to seal the win.
Jimmy Lahay had 176 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the Lions. Albright hosts Widener next Saturday in the annual Pretzel Bowl at Shirk Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
King's 35, Alvernia 28. Alvernia fell short to King's College 35-28 in a MAC football game on Saturday afternoon to drop to 2-4 this season. The Golden Wolves trailed 28-7 at the half, but stormed back in the second half and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but did not have enough to pull off the comeback.
Alvernia's final drive of the game, which started with 1:51 left and on their own one-yard line, stalled on King's 44-yard line and a last-second pass fell incomplete. Darius Sample led Alvernia with 199 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Alvernia has a bye next week.
No. 21 Susquehanna 31, Moravian 7. No. 21 Susquehanna rattled off 31 unanswered points to spoil Moravian's homecoming with a 31-7 win at Rocco Calvo Field on Saturday afternoon. The Greyhounds (1-5 overall) took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but saw Susquehanna storm back and run away with the win.
Christopher Mills threw for 193 passing yards and one touchdown for the Greyhounds. Moravian visits Juniata at noon next Saturday.