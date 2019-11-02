No. 17 Kutztown 30, No. 22 West Chester 17
No. 17 Kutztown defeated no. 22 West Chester on the road on Saturday afternoon to win the PSAC Eastern Division crown, the fourth one in program history. The Golden Bear punched their ticket to the conference championship game, which they will host, later this month.
KU quarterback Collin DiGalbo amassed 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Running back Abdul-Hassan Neblett rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The Golden Bears will host Slippery Rock for in the PSAC title game, as SRU won the western division on Saturday as well. Next week, KU wraps up the regular season with a home game against Millersville.
King's 36, Albright 16
King's defeated Albright 36-16 to drop the Lion to 0-8 overall this season. Albright battled in the game, but committed four costly turnovers that doomed the Berks County team in the MAC game.
Albright rusher Tony Thorpe rushed for a career-high 102 yards and also ran in two touchdowns in the loss.
The Lions will visit Misericordia next Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 12 Delaware Valley 44, Alvernia 0
No. 12 Delaware Valley shut out Alvernia 44-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play after the setback.
Alvernia finished with just 98 yards of total offense in the loss. Del Val amassed 413. The Golden Wolves punted eight times. Alvernia rusher Malcom Carey rushed for 41 yards.
The Golden Wolves will visit FDU-Florham next Saturday.