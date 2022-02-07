KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown men's basketball team held a double digit lead with less than ten minutes remaining, but visiting East Stroudsburg turned up the defense to come away with a 84-77 victory at Keystone Arena.
The Golden Bears (7-13, 4-10) took a 56-46 lead on a Jalen Bryant jump shot with 9:40 remaining. East Stroudsburg (13-6, 11-4) erased the deficit in a little over two minutes and held the hosts scoreless for the next five during a 15-0 run.
Kutztown would battle back to tie the contest one last time at 61-all but the Warriors shot 15-for-16 from the free throw line to seal the outcome. Carlos Pepin led East Stroudsburg with 26 points and Lakeem McAliley added 22 off the bench. Bryant led Kutztown with 21.
It was the third straight setback for the Golden Bears who host Lock Haven on Saturday.