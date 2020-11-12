The Colonial League voted to approve a modified schedule for basketball and wrestling in the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, league president Bryan Geist announced. The changes were made, similar to those in the fall season, as leagues try to play safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each member school will play each other one time in basketball, for a total of 12 games. In wrestling, each member school will face off one time for a total of 11 matches.
The season will begin on December 11 for basketball and December 12 for wrestling. Both seasons will stop from December 24 through January 10.
A full league schedule is still being constructed, according to Geist, and will likely be published by next week.