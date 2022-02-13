The Colonial League Boys Basketball Coaches Association announced today the 2021-22 All-League and MVP Award winners. Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brendan Boyle, a Kutztown University commit, was unanimously chosen as the Colonial League MVP.
Here are the All-Colonial League boys teams as chosen by the league coaches:
First team - Brendan Boyle**, Notre Dame-Green Pond (MVP); Na’Shawn Jones**, Wilson; Matt Machalik**, Palmerton; Josh Giaquinto, Bangor; Sean Howlett, Notre Dame–Green Pond; Max Pristas.
Second Team - Kyle Aris, Salisbury; Liam Carey, Palisades; Sean Gibson, Wilson; Brayden Hosier, Palmerton; Matt Tankred, Southern Lehigh; Dylan Witkowski, Northwestern Lehigh.
Honorable Mention - Noah Denton, Southern Lehigh; Dominik Lisicky, Southern Lehigh; Abhi Patel, Moravian Academy; Chris Ray, Moravian Academy; Zach Rodger, Notre Dame–Green Pond; Anthony Shaw, Wilson; Brayden Strohe, Bangor; Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl.
** unanimous selection