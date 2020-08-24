On the first official day of practice for the PIAA fall sports season after it was delayed by two weeks, Colonial League leaders voted to delay the start of the regular season for several fall sports.
Representatives from each league member participated in a series of votes on Monday afternoon that decided to change the regular season schedules for some fall sports and create new start dates. Additionally, by a reported unanimous vote, it was decided to delay the start of the football merger between the Colonial League and the Schuylkill League until 2021.
The fall sports impacted by Monday's decisions are soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and football. The league decided to use the PIAA's start dates for golf (Aug. 27), tennis (Aug. 31), and cross country (Sept. 11).
The rest of the sports will follow a tiered delayed start, similar to the EPC's plan that was announced a few weeks earlier. The first league games for soccer, field hockey, and volleyball will be on Sept. 18. The first league game for football will be Sept. 25. Teams are able to play non-league games prior to those league start dates.
Earlier this month, and prior to Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation of no sports this year and the PIAA's delay, the Colonial League voted to proceed with the fall sports schedules as is.
Additionally, the Philadelphia Catholic League announced on Monday that all of their schools will "opt out" of competitions for fall sports this year. League officials will look into playing fall sports this upcoming spring.
The EPC's tiered delayed plan for fall sports has football starting in October.