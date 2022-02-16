CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Colonial League girls basketball tournament coming down to the final. Top three seeds, Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh setting up a title game tilt.
In one of the semifinal showdowns on Wednesday night, the Blue Bombers proved why they're the top-seed with a 50-31 win over Wilson.
Bethie Morgan paced the Bombers with a game-high 26 points, just over half her squads total in the win.
The Lady Tigers, the three seed, took down the second-seed, Bangor for the second time this season, 48-40. Northwestern was led by Paige Sevrain, who finished the game with 19 points in the win.
The Tigers and Bombers will meet on Friday in the Colonial League title game, tip off set for 6PM.