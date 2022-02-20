The Colonial League Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced this week the 2021-22 All-League and Player of the Year Award winners. Palmerton senior Brianna Moore was named the Colonial League Player of the Year.
Here are the All-Colonial League girls teams as chosen by the league coaches:
First team - Sr. Brianna Moore, Palmerton (POY); Sr. Raegan Cooper, Notre Dame; Jr. Jill Morro, Pen Argyl; Sr. Emma Niebell, No. Lehigh; Sr. Brielle Reidinger, Wilson; Jr. Paige Sevrain, Northwestern.
Second team - Sr. Sofia Ettle, Moravian Academy; Sr. McCormick Karner, Bangor; Sr. Anna Micklos, Notre Dame; Jr. Bethie Morgan, Palmerton; Fr. Cara Thomas, Northwestern; Sr. Quinn Wittman, Salisbury.
Honorable mention - Jr. Allison Cort, Saucon Valley; Sr. Kaylee Holland, Bangor; Sr. Emma Kupres, Pen Argyl; Sr. Ashley Meinhold, So. Lehigh; Sr. Raegan Nemeth, Palmerton; So. Lailey Polanco, Catasauqua; So. Delaney Troxell, Catasauqua; Jr. Keyarah Volious, Wilson; So. Ellie Wallbillich, Pen Argyl.