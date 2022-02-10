HERSHEY, Pa. - The PIAA wrestling duals are underway in Chocolatetown, USA. Two local teams that are very familiar with each other getting underway on Thursday.
Notre Dame and Saucon Valley, each advancing to the quarterfinal round of the tournament.
The Crusaders starting their tournament action off with a rousing win over Corry, 57-6.
Two matches during the dual saw pins less than a minute into them, 145 it was Evan Maag and at 160 it was Holden Garcia. Maag getting the job done in 45 seconds, his teammate, Garcia even quicker than that at 30 seconds.
The Crusaders will take on Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals.
Also in the 2A bracket, the District runner-ups, Saucon Valley taking down Quaker Valley out of District VII, 45-30.
A pair of Panthers making remarkable comebacks in their bouts. Cael Markle with the biggest, stroming back from a 10-0 deficit and finishing with a pin. Then at 132, Connor Nicholas in a 4-1 hole, he would get the pin with 10 second left in the bout.
Saucon Valley will take on Boiling Springs in the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinal duals beginning at noon on Friday. You can follow along with updated brackets on the PIAA website.