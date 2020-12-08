The Colonial League voted to push further back the start of the 2020-21 winter sports regular season to January 11, league president Bryan Geist announced on Tuesday. The decision, as well as other approved alterations to the already trimmed down season, were made in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the area.
In addition to pushing back the start of the regular season, league officials also voted to trim the league basketball schedule from 12 games to 10 or 11. The league wrestling campaign will drop from 11 matches to eight.
Also, in consultation with local health officials, league leaders agreed to not allow any spectators at winter sports contests, unless the game involves Senior Night festivities or a historic achievement such as 1,000 points in basketball or 100 wins in wrestling. Those events would only allow a limited amount of parents.
The spectator policy can be changed, according to an email from Geist, if restrictions are lifted from state health officials.
With a shortened regular season, the postseason basketball bracket was altered as well. Now eight teams will qualify for postseason play. The wrestling tournament will remain a four-team battle.
To qualify for the Colonial League winter tournaments, a basketball team must have played five league games and a wrestling team must have competed in four league matches.
According to Geist, the league's website will be updated after new schedules are confirmed.
The vote to delay winter sports was by a 7-6 margin, according to media reports, at Tuesday's league meeting. Bangor, Catasauqua, Moravian Academy, Northern Lehigh, Saucon Valley, Southern Lehigh, and Wilson voted for the delay.
In an 8-5 vote, it was decided to not allow individual schools to play league games prior to the new Jan. 11, 2021 start date, even if both schools would agree to play the contest.
The decision to cut the number of league basketball games and wrestling matches in the upcoming season was approved by an 11-2 vote from league officials.
Before Tuesday's meeting and decisions to further delay the 2020-21 winter sports campaign, the Colonial League seasons were set to begin for basketball on Friday and wrestling on Saturday.
The EPC already voted to push its winter sports season back to a January start as well.