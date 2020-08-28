The Colonial League released its revised 2020 football schedule on Friday afternoon. The new schedule featured a six-week season that will kick-off on September 25 and end on October 30.
"The Colonial League supports and respects all of our member schools as they navigate these unprecedented, challenging times providing our students with the best possible education and opportunity to participate in athletics and extra curricular activities while managing it in the safest way possible," Jason Zimmerman, Colonial League Football Chairman, said in the announcement release of the schedule.
Additionally, schools are able to schedule non-league games against other PIAA opponents prior to the beginning of the league schedule. The earliest those games could be played is September 11, the first day of the PIAA season.
The league was set to play a cooperative schedule with the Schuylkill League this fall, but leaders of both leagues agreed to push it off until 2021. The Schuylkill League released its 2020 schedule earlier this month, and is set to begin play on September 11.
Click here to view the Colonial League football schedule.