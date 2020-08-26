SLATINGTON, Pa. - With the PIAA ruling in favor of Fall sports to continue, it's now on the conferences athletic directors to make sure everything is in order for seasons to begin.
For the Colonial League, that challenge might be harder than mosts. The league's schools span cross four different counties. Each county has handled and seen the COVID-19 pandemic affect it differently.
Bryan Geist is the league president as well as the athletic director for Northern Lehigh. He mentions how things have been constantly changing during this process to have a season, but he's doing everything necessary to assure the Colonial League has a season.
Colonial League field hockey, volleyball, and soccer will start their seasons September 18th. Football is set to kick off on September 25th.