Colonial and Wyomissing were victorious on the baseball diamond on Tuesday evening. Colonial defeated Exeter 14-5 in a Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase game at FirstEnergyStadium. Wyomissing took down Hamburg 9-2 in a Schuylkill-Berks Independent League game that was played in Kutztown.
Exeter led 5-4 over Colonial heading into the final inning, but Colonial scored 10 runs in the final frame to secure the win.
Wyomissing took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back in their triumph on Tuesday.