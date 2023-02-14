Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is taking the head coach job of another team.
The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday named Steichen as head coach, the team said in a news release.
Steichen becomes the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.
Steichen helped develop quarterback Jalen Hurts and helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where they put up 35 points. He joined Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's staff in 2021.