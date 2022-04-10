ALLENTOWN - Gabriel Arias, Will Benson and Mitchell Tolman all collected three hits as Columbus powered past Lehigh Valley for a 12-1 victory in the final game of the series at Coca-Cola Park.
IronPigs catcher Donny Sands had given the home team a brief 1-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Clippers erupted for five runs in the third and five more in the fifth to help gain a split of the series.
Lehigh Valley will travel to Worcester, Mass. to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.