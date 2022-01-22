BOSTON, Mass. - Lehigh was able to chip away at a double-digit deficit but ultimately came up short in an 80-74 loss to Boston University at Case Gymnasium.
The Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3) trailed by 15 midway through the second half but cut the margin to three points on four occasions. A jumper from freshman Keith Higgins Jr. made the score 77-74 with 31 seconds left, but Sukhmail Mathon hot three free throws down the stretch to provide the final score.
Mathon paced the Terriers (13-8, 4-4) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Lehigh had three players in double figures led by Jeameril Wilson with 18 and Evan Taylor and Higgins Jr. adding 16 apiece.
Lehigh will host Army West Point on Wednesday night in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.