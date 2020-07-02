READING, Pa. - The Berks County Comeback Classic Series continues to expand as officials announced on Thursday that the next event will be in Iowa. The best players from Berks County will compete at the Court of Dreams at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club.
The club is highly-regarded and is known for boasting an exact replica of a court at Wimbledon, down to the exact type of grass. That type of atmosphere is exciting for all involved.
Andre Fick, Kaushkil Das, and Dan Trifoi are among the four players from the area who will be heading to compete in Iowa.
The Berks County Comeback Classic led the charge to bring live sports back to the area amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it was noticed by those across the country. A Comeback Classic Series was started and also announced an event in Charlotte as well.
The event in Charles City, Iowa is set for July 31 and August 1.