BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian battled back to top Muhlenberg 58-54 as Greyhounds head coach Mary Beth Spirk earned her 600th career win on Tuesday night at Johnston Hall.
The Greyhounds erased a 13-point second-half deficit to earn the historic win for their head coach.
Spirk is now 600-287 in her 33 years leading the program. She is the 71st coach at any NCAA level to earn 600 coaching victories.
Nadine Ewald, a Parkland graduate, led Moravian (5-2) in the comeback. She finished with her sixth straight double-double as she boasted 18 points and 16 rebounds. Two other Greyhounds finished in double figures.
Muhlenberg was led by Emily O'Mahoney, who posted 10 points.