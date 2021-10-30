UTICA, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms saw a 2-0 lead disappear as the Utica Comets scored five unanswered goals to post a 5-2 win on Friday night. The Phantoms dropped to 0-5-1 this season.
German Rubtsov and Hayden Hodgson both scored for the Phantoms. Both goals came within 90 seconds of each other in the second period to take the 2-0 advantage. The Comets scored their first goal later in the second period and then scored four times in the third to earn the win.
The Phantoms recorded more shots than the Comets, 33-22, in the loss.
The Phantoms are set to return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night.