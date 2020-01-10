UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 in an AHL game on Friday night. The contest began a three games in three nights stretch for Lehigh Valley.
Connor Bunnaman and Mikhail Vorobyev lit the lamp in the game for the Phantoms. LV was 0-4 in power play situations.
The Comets out shot the Phantoms, 29-28.
Alex Lyon started in goal for Lehigh Valley, but was replaced by J-F Berube less than 10 minutes into the game after he allowed two early goals to the Comets.
The Phantoms return home to host the Laval Rocket at the PPL Center on Saturday night. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m.