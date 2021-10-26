EASTON, Pa. - Coming off a bye week, the Lafayette football team is set to battle Georgetown this weekend. It'll be the first game for the Leopards since their 30-3 loss to Harvard two weeks ago.
"Yeah, it's tough coming off a loss like that, but you know, we had the bye week, so we had a lot of time to regroup, think over the things we have to do before we get on this stretch of Patriot League games, and you know, win out," Lafayette junior Jordan Hull said.
Lafayette is set to finish the season with four straight league contests. The Leopards are 2-4 this season. Georgetown is also 2-4 this fall.