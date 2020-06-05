EASTON, Pa. - Members of the community and supporting groups gathered on Friday in support of JaMarr Billman, the former Easton wrestling coach. Billman was relieved of his duties last week for the second time during his tenure leading the Red Rovers.
Among those in attendance were wrestlers that Billman coached at Easton as well as leaders from Easton's chapter of the NAACP. Billman was in attendance at the press conference, but did not speak.
He was first fired by school officials back in 2018 after an altercation at the state tournament where a family member of one of Easton's wrestlers allegedly used a racial slur and choked Billman. Following his dismissal then, the community rallied in his support and he was reinstated.
Another rally in support of Billman is set for Tuesday evening outside the Easton Area School District Administration Building.