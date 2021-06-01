EMMAUS, Pa. - Conestoga defeated Easton 14-11 in a PIAA 3A girls' lacrosse first round game at Memorial Field at Emmaus High School on Tuesday evening. The loss ended the season for the Red Rovers.
Just a few minutes into the contest Conestoga jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but later in the half Easton rallied and cut the deficit to 10-9. Conestoga responded with three straight scored to take a 13-9 advantage and they held on for the victory.
In other PIAA games on Tuesday, Southern Lehigh lost to Cardinal O'Hara 16-5, Emmaus lost 8-7 to St. Joe's Prep, and Central Catholic defeated Devon Prep 20-4. Also, Wilson defeated Shady Side 12-6, Twin Valley rolled to an 18-1 win over Danville, and Sewickley Academy edged Wilson girls' lacrosse 19-17.