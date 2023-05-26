NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern Lehigh boys lacrosse has been around for just four years, and in that time they pulled off an incredible accomplishment on Thursday. The Tigers knocked off perennial power, Central Catholic to capture the District XI-2A title.
The Vikings were taking aim at a three-peat on Thursday afternoon.
This Tigers program has been working and building to this sort of accomplishment since their first season. The current group giving a tip of the cap to those who came before them.
Confidence is key, and it's what helped to push this Tigers team over the top, and ended with them lifting the trophy on Thursday.