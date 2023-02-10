GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to collide in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is on a familiar stage, but Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni is making his big game debut as head coach - in just his second year in charge.
But as we've seen throughout the season and especially in the playoffs - Sirianni has a certain moxy and swagger that makes it feel like he's been here before.
That can help rub off on some of the younger guys making their first appearance at a Super Bowl this week. Having a locker room dotted with decorated players? That helps too.
"We have a lot of guys on this team who have been at the top of the mountain - have won a Super Bowl, have been in National Championship games, have won national championship games," Sirianni said. "They understand that. That's my message to them. But we have great leaders who carry that message out."
It would be a surprise if this team came out looking lost in the moment.