BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys' basketball team is ready for the challenge that will be the EPC Steel division this season. Many are expecting the division to be a tough test and the Hurricanes believe they are among the best in the division.
Last year Liberty finished one game over .500 and qualified for the District 11 playoffs. For the 2019-20 campaign, many talented seniors are back and are ready to lead the team to more success. Among those key returners is Will Harper, who averaged nearly 11 points per game a year ago.
Liberty has a big test on Tuesday night when it faces Allen.