READING, Pa. - For Reading Fightin Phils catcher, Jack Conley, playing behind home plate isn't the only part of the field he plays these days.
Conley has turned things around at the plate between the months of May and June, after a slow start to the season. Heading into July, Conley has 12 extra base hits and 15 RBIs during a two month stretch.
His hot streak at the plate has led to Conley playing every position in the outfield, and spending time as the designated hitter.
The catchers turner utility man is happy to be getting consistent playing time, mentioning it's been nearly 10 years since he has had any sort of consistent playing time.
For Conley, it's all about making the most of this opportunity and keeping it going.