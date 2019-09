ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Conrad Weiser Scouts have battled back from an 0-2 start to the season, winning back-to-back games to get to .500.

The Scouts will host Twin Valley this Friday night, where Al Moyer's squad will look to keep their winning ways going and get above the .500 mark.

Defense has been key for Conrad Weiser over the past two games, holding their opponents to less than 10 points in the two wins.