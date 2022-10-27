District III-3A boys and girls soccer taking center stage on Thursday night. The Conrad Weiser boys falling in a double overtime thriller, and the Fleetwood girls ousted as well.
In the boys quarterfinal, the Scouts suffering a heartbreaking loss to Palmyra in two overtimes, 3-2.
Michael Monroe netting the games first goal for the Scouts in the first half, they would hold that lead until the later stages of the second half. Both teams would combine for three goals in the fina 19 minutes.
Caleb Sitler played the role of hero for Palmyra in the double overtime period.
In the girls bracket, Fleetwood struggled to keep pace with Lower Dauphin all night, dropping out of the playoffs, 5-0.
Kristen Economopoulos coming up with two goals for the Falcons, both adding to the lead to help put the game away.