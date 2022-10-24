ROBESONIA, Pa. - Red-hot Conrad Weiser boys soccer kept the momentum going in to the District 3 Class 3A playoffs with a 2-1 overtime victory against Donegal on Monday night at Conrad Weiser High School.
The sixth-seeded Scouts (15-2-2) got on the board when sophomore Armaan Malik put home a deflection off of a corner kick for a first half lead.
Donegal (13-6) leveled the score when Tye White converted a penalty kick in the second half, but three minutes into overtime Gavin Rapp netted the game-winner for Conrad Weiser.
The Scouts will travel to face third-seeded Palmyra in a quarterfinal round match on Thursday.