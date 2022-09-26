ROBESONIA, Pa. - In a battle of two of the best boys soccer programs in Berks County, Conrad Weiser broke through in the second half for a 1-0 win over Wilson.
After a scoreless opening 40 minutes the Scouts got a great throw in from Alex Snyder and, after an Owen Auchenbach touch, Armaan Malik knocked it home for what proved to be the only score of the match.
Keeper Joe Dolinsky with the clean sheet, including a stellar save after multiple Bulldog headers.
Conrad Weiser improves to 9-1-2 on the season and Wilson is 7-3-2.