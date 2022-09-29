ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser shifts their focus to Berks Catholic in week six, as the playoff pictures start to take some shape. The Scouts and Saints, two teams that always find their way into the playoff each year.
The Scouts sit at 3-2, with a good grasp on a return trip to the playoffs in the District III-4A field.
This is a younger Scouts team in 2022, but they have continues to show growth week after week in the tough Lancaster-Lebanon League, Section IV. Friday night, they'll be ready to test their mettle against the Saints.