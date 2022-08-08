ROBENESIA, Pa. - Fresh off a season that included a trip to the District 3-4A playoffs, the Conrad Weiser football team may look different this season but looking forward to the challenge.
The Scouts graduated a strong senior class that included the record breaking QB-WR Tandem of Logan Klitsch and Aanjay Feliciano. But senior lineman Ethan Rex refers to sophomore quarterback Donovan Gingrich as a young "star".
"These kids want to win," said Rex. "These kids work hard in the weight room every day. All of these kids have a shot to make a big impact on the team."
Conrad Weiser will host Garden Spot in the season opener on August 26 with two additional non-league games to follow before welcoming ELCO to begin the league schedule in mid-September.