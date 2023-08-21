The Conrad Weiser football team is looking to flip the script from a year ago. The young team took their lumps on the receiving end of a few blowouts in a 3-7 season.
Head coach Alan Moyer telling the guys who return from last year to have a good memory and use that feeling to motivate their workouts.
The Scouts have Donovan Gingrich returning at quarterback surrounded by a cast of playmakers that should make the offense more dynamic. The entire team is focused on being more explosive this season.
Conrad Weiser opens the year at Garden Spot on Friday.