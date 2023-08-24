ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Conrad Weiser and Antietam girls tennis programs have come together over the past week. The Mounts without a home court due to the flooding got a helping hand from their neighbors.
Ryan Knarr and the Scouts have offered their home courts to the mounts for the 2023 season.
Lending the courts just some of the support the Mounts have received recently. Both programs shared a trip to the U.S Open this week, getting to take in the sights from the courts in New York.
The Mounts program also receiving a donation of $2500 from the Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge, which is organized in part by Knarr from the Scouts.